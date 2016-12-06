Why Dolphins should be very concerned about Sunday; Dolphins, media notes

2:00 Obama hosts final Kennedy Center Honors Pause

1:10 Trump: "We have to make great trade deals again"

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

5:29 Trump addresses Cuban American Foundation in Miami

1:44 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles with President Obama

3:49 San Joaquin Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned

0:48 Motorcycle ridding thieves rob Hialeah gas station at gun point