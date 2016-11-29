Tannehill still convincing doubters; Dolphins, Marlins notes

A six-pack of nuggets on the Dolphins and the Marlins’ new pitcher:
• Despite Ryan Tannehill’s sterling play recently, he still hasn’t convinced all doubters.
NBC’s Dan Patrick asked Rodney Harrison on Sunday night whether Tannehill “would concern you as a defensive back.”
Harrison paused, then said: “No. I wouldn’t be afraid of him.”
Harrison then tried to soften it a bit, noting “the way [Adam] Gase has him playing, because they are running the ball, play action passes. Everyone is loading the box so [he has] a lot of one-on-one opportunities” with receivers getting single coverage.
Tannehill has a 104.7 passer rating, nine touchdowns and one interception during this six-game winning streak. If that 104.7 rating had been his rating for the entire season, it would rank fifth among all NFL quarterbacks this season.
His overall rating of 94.7 is a career high and 13th in the league.
• With Jason Jones beginning a two-week suspension this past Sunday and Mario Williams limited to 12 snaps because of what was reported as a stomach ailment, the Dolphins used Cameron Wake for 51 of 78 defensive snaps (higher than usual and what the team prefers), Andre Branch for 69 and Terrence Fede for 25.
• The Dolphins’ chances to make the playoffs have risen to 53 percent, according to makeNFLplayoffs.com… Per Elias: Gase and Ben McAdoo, whose Giants have won six in a row, are the first NFL rookie head coaches to win six consecutive games since Jim Harbaugh guided the 49ers to an eight-game winning streak in 2011.
• The Dolphins – who play at the Jets on Saturday night, Dec. 17 on NFL Network - won’t have any other games flexed to prime time UNLESS the Jan. 1 Dolphins-Patriots finale is moved there.
Arizona-Miami on Dec. 11 will stay at 1 p.m., the league announced. Tampa Bay-New Orleans will shift from 1 to 4:25 p.m. that day to get more national exposure on Fox.
• The concerns on 33-year-old right hander Edinson Volquez, who has a two-year, $22 million deal with the Marlins pending passing a physical:
As a Kansas City Royal, he allowed more earned runs last season (113) than any pitcher in the American League…His ERA jumped from 3.55 in 2015 to 5.37 in 2016, including 6.12 after the All-Star break… He allowed far too many base-runners last season -- 293 in 189 innings – and his 217 hits allowed last season were third-most in the American League…. Batting average against him has jumped from .235 to .251 to .286 the past three years.
• The positives: He has made more than 30 starts five consecutive years, so he’s durable.. Though his ERA swelled, his velocity hasn’t diminished. He averaged 93.3 mph on his fastball last season… Before last season’s dropoff, he allowed a combined 3.30 ERA over the previous two seasons.
ESPN analyst and former Nationals GM Jim Bowden noted, on Twitter, that Volquez’s “velocity has stayed steady last 3 years as has his K and BB rates...he might be my pick for Comeback Player of the Year in 2017. I thought it was a good gamble for 2yrs $22 million by the Marlins.”
