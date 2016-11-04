Dolphins refining defensive roles; UM adds another quality recruit

0:50 Surveillance video shows van backing over elderly man in Shanghai Pause

1:43 Florida Panthers off to Washington

0:24 Surveillance video shows mother's alleged assault on school bus driver

2:55 Coral Gables tops Southwest to win Turkey Bowl

0:49 Police pay respect to fallen officer

2:32 What's up in the sky for November 2016

2:58 Armed, masked men rob Orlando paintball shop

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

2:01 Vincent Trocheck scores twice, lifts Panthers to OT win

1:20 Denis Malgin fitting in nicely with the Florida Panthers