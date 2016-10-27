Miami Dolphins pushing for more from Parker

A six-pack of Dolphins notes as the team begins five consecutive off days:
• This Dolphins offense, already rolling the past two weeks, will be even better if they can extract more from DeVante Parker, who is 72nd in receiving yards (295).
Coaches have been imploring him to improve, especially with “certain routes where I should come back to the quarterback and being in the spot where the quarterback wants me to be,” Parker said. “I know I can do better.”
• Add this to Jay Ajayi’s accomplishments: Since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970, he’s the first player to rush for at least 200 yards in two of his first three NFL starts.
Ajayi, by the way, said he received more than 100 texts after each 200-yard game, and was contacted by people he hadn’t heard from in years, from high school coaches to youth pastors.
• Found this interesting: “When we inserted the first run the first day we got here with the players,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said, players were told “’You have to make that [first] guy miss. If you can’t, then there’s probably not a position for you as a running back in this league here or anywhere else.’”
Not only is Ajayi juking defenders, but his average after contact is the best in the NFL and he broke 13 tackles the past two games.
• New Dolphins safety Bacarri Rambo, who had been out of the league since the end of last season recovering from a meniscus injury to his knee, had begun considering working for a car dealership in Georgia.
Then the Dolphins called him this week, only his second tryout since the end of last season. (The other, from Detroit, did not lead to a contract offer).
Rambo has started 11 games in his NFL career, including eight for Buffalo last season, and said he’s a “guy that knows his responsibilities, a communicator, a guy that can cause turnovers.”
Rambo was Reshad Jones’ teammate at the University of Georgia, and Jones’ season-ending shoulder injury essentially created this opportunity for Rambo.
“Reshad is like a brother to me,” Rambo said. “He helped me take my game to the next level. I love him to death. He's like a big brother to me on and off the field. During this whole process of not playing football, I always shot him a text or gave him a phone call, (and) he always answered and gave me good advice to stay in shape, keep my head up, keep my faith and everything would work out.
“I got here Monday, and I went by and saw him after he got out of surgery and kind of returned the favor about coaching him up on surgery and talking to him and giving him advice. He gave me advice (about) - if I came here - what to expect, how I'm going to like the scheme. Anything I need to ask him about, he's always just a phone call away."
Jones once gave Rambo a concussion when they collided going for an interception, but there were obviously no hard feelings.
Rambo arrives during a bye week and cracked: “I had my bye week for eight weeks. I had the longest bye week ever.”
Adam Gase, on Rambo: “(With) his skill set, his knowledge of the game, his play making ability - we feel like we got a guy that possibly can come in here and contribute. Obviously, we're going to have to take some steps here as far as getting caught up, seeing how everything fits in.”
• Gase said he would be comfortable carrying only three running backs, and has done that in his career, but a decision will be made on whether to use Julius Warmsley’s open roster spot on a back (or a tight end, or cornerback Chris Culliver or linebacker Zach Vigil).
Warmsley was cut Wednesday.
Earl Mitchell is not eligible to return until the Week 10 San Diego game.
Gase, on his remaining backs beyond Jay Ajayi: “I know my trust level in Damien Williams; obviously, he has done a lot of good things for us in the limited role that he has had so far. It seems like every time he gets in, (he has) one or two huge plays a game, usually game-changing plays.
“Kenyan Drake hasn't had as many opportunities, but he's going to be, obviously, given the opportunity to really step up and do things right and be consistent. You can see that Arian leaving puts pressure on those two guys to be right and do things right, and we have to grow up quickly."
• Jarvis Landry says he has no reaction to Bills coach Rex Ryan saying that Landry’s shot on Aaron Williams last Sunday was a dirty play.
