Miami Heat excited about Dragic-Waiters backcourt

0:48 Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater, FLA. Pause

0:21 Video captures moment plane crashes in Malta

0:51 Mother teaches daughter how to vote

2:49 Fishermen swim with whale shark off Miami Beach

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

1:23 Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards

1:32 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins victory over Bills

3:12 Rodney McGruder talks about making the Heat's final roster