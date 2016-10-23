Miami Hurricanes add well-regarded safety; Canes nuggets

Canes nuggets:
• UM landed another highly-regarded oral commitment Saturday night when Palm Beach Gardens safety Amari Carter chose UM over Notre Dame and 11 other suitors.
ESPN rates Carter as the nation’s No. 16 safety in the 2017 class and the 238th best player in the country. Rivals.com ranks him the 46th best safety.
ESPN says he has “premium” speed with “very little wasted motion.”
Besides Notre Dame, his other finalists were Pittsburgh, Louisville and Auburn.
Carter's coach, Rob Freeman, told Canesport.com that the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Carter is “your typical safety - he's got good size, good speed, a big hitter. He's also a very intelligent young man. I think he'll fit in well at Miami."
Safety has been a priority for UM because Rayshawn Jenkins and Jamal Carter are seniors.
Jaquan Johnson figures to start at one safety spot next season but the other will be wide open, with Robert Knowles, Romeo Finley, Jeff James and Cedrick Wright all in the mix, along with Carter and any other safety recruits.
• Privately, UM believes multiple offensive linemen should be better than they’re showing, including guard Kc McDermott and tackle Trevor Darling, who were rated the No. 11 and 13 tackle prospects by Rivals in the 2014 class.
The staff doesn’t believe any backups, beyond Alex Gall, are good enough to even challenge to get substantial playing time, including immensely disappointing four-star Bar Milo.
Every time offensive line coach Stacy Searels has been asked about the ability of his backups, he never answers the question, which is telling.
Beyond an oral commitment from Miami Central’s Navaughn Donaldson (the No. 8 tackle prospect for 2017), coaches are counting on LSU transfer George Brown (the No. 16 tackle prospect in 2015) to have a major role next season.
UM also is making a strong push for several other offensive linemen: Booker T. Washington tackle Kadeem Telfort (who has said he 80 percent committed to UF), American Heritage’s Tedarrell Slaton (a tackle who projects as a college guard) and American Heritage’s KaiLeon Herbert (a Michigan commitment).
Besides Donaldson, UM also has commitments from three-star Brunswick, Ga.-based offensive tackle Zalon’tae Hillery (who might need some time to develop) and three-star Iowa-based guard Zach Dykstra.
• A telling stat on UM quarterback Brad Kaaya: According to Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo, he has completed 67.5 percent of his passes with a 110.3 NFL passer rating when not pressured, but just 32.4 percent with a 37.9 rating when pressured.
“This Brad Kaaya; he has ability [but] there’s something off,” Fox college analyst Dave Wannstedt told WQAM’s Joe Rose and Curtis Stephenson last week. “I don't know if it's play calling. It's been a long time since Mark Richt has called plays.”
• How real is this FSU hangover theory? Over the past four seasons (including this one), UM is 1-7 in the two games following an FSU loss and has been outscored by 141 points (or by 17.6 per game)..
• Quick media note: NBC-6 has decided not to renew the contract Stefano Fusaro, its No. 2 sportscaster. His last day was Friday.
The station has begun looking for a new No. 2 to back up lead sportscaster Adam Kuperstein.
