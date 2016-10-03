University of Miami loses recruit; Miami Heat sets lineup

Some UM and Heat and NBA media notes on a Monday:
• UM has assembled a top-10 recruiting class for 2017, but the Hurricanes suffered a setback Monday when Columbus four-star prospect Chris Henderson decommitted.
“After discussing it through with my family, I’ve decided to reopen my recruiting process,” he said.
Henderson, a running back and defensive back, was projected as a cornerback at UM.
He will attend Saturday’s UF-LSU game, marking his sixth visit to the University of Florida.
“I’m just comfortable with them [UF],” Henderson told Gatorcountry.com. “We have a great bond and I feel like I’m family when I’m there. I also like the college atmosphere and the fans.”
The good news for UM: The Hurricanes still have oral commitments from four four-star defensive backs for 2017: Columbus cornerback Trajan Bandy, Miramar safety Brian Edwards and Georgia-based cornerback/receiver/safety Deejay Dallas.
• The ACC announced that UM’s home game against North Carolina will start at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
• Saturday’s UM-FSU game will mark only the second time Mark Richt has faced the Seminoles as a head coach. The other: in 2002, when Richt’s Georgia team beat FSU 26-13 in the Sugar Bowl... This is the first time since 2010 that UM enters the game ranked ahead of FSU... Of the past 32 meetings between UM and FSU, at least one team has entered undefeated in 28 of them.
• UM’s Trent Harris was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
• The Heat opens preseason Tuesday at Wahsington, and according to the game notes released by the Heat Monday afternoon, Miami listed a starting lineup of Hassan Whiteside at center, Derrick Williams and Justise Winslow at forward and Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters at guard.
Four of those projected starters were already known. The fifth, Williams, is battling Luke Babbitt, Udonis Haslem, James Johnson and others for that job.
Erik Spoelstra also could move Winslow to power forward and start Wayne Ellington at small forward (or Josh Richardson, when he recovers from a knee injury).
• ESPN and ABC announced they are moving Doug Collins out of its NBA studio and will use him exclusively as a game analyst, a role in which he has excelled over the years.
Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Hubie Brown and Doris Burke also remain ABC/ESPN game analysts. ESPN is adding more games this season.
Collins’ replacement was not named in ABC’s NBA studio. Jalen Rose is expected back on the studio show, NBA Countdown.
Play-by-play Mark Jones was promoted; he will replace NBC’s Mike Tirico as Brown’s partner. Collins will be paired primarily with Dave Pasch.
Mike Breen, Van Gundy and Jackson return as the lead announcing team.
For a lot more Heat news today, please click here. And please follow me on Twitter for quick links and news: @flasportsbuzz
