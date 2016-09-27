LeBron takes subtle swipe at Riley; Dolphins, UM nuggets

A couple notes on the Heat, Dolphins and Hurricanes:
• Cleveland’s LeBron James took what will be perceived as a jab at Pat Riley, saying Tuesday of Chris Bosh:
“(I was) pretty surprised a little bit to hear that the team is just done with him, and then to come out and say it. It's not like I've been there, to know exactly what's going on in the interior. So I've only seen it from the exterior like the rest of us. So, um, I just wish the best for him and he has my support."
Riley said Monday that he does not expect Bosh to play for the Heat again.
• The Heat’s only roster decision, realistically, is whether to keep
Briante Weber (the coaches love his defense) over Beno Udrih, whose steadiness, leadership and point guard skills are also valued by coaches.
Udrih signed a guaranteed deal for the $1.4 million veteran’s minimum but insists the Heat made him no promises when he sacrificed $90,000 in February to keep Miami from paying a luxury tax.
So how did it happen? In February, “they came to me and asked if I was willing [to take a pay cut],” Udrih said. “A lot of people have asked me why I did that.”
In fact, Udrih said more than a dozen people have asked him why he gave up guaranteed money.
“I just wanted to help,” he said. “I got hurt so I couldn’t help on the court, so that was the only way I could help.”
Udrih said he had a “couple” other offers in the NBA and Europe but wanted to re-sign because Miami “needs some veteran leadership” and “I’m a true point guard.”
• Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he plans to again alternate four running backs Thursday unless he needs to keep one inactive because of injuries at other positions.
Kenyan Drake was on the field for 27 of 67 offensive snaps Sunday, Jay Ajayi for 18, Isaiah Pead for 12 and Damien Williams 11.
The challenge of using four backs? “Just knowing who is in the game,” Gase said. “The good thing is we try to let them go for the whole series. The one thing that is a little unfair to them is when they have the series and it might not be their fault, and they get a three-and-out and then we're kind of rotating. But we try to, if there's a three-and-out, we try to keep them in the next series just so they can try to get into a rhythm and see if we can get something going with that guy."
• Not only is Jordan Cameron out with a concussion, but Dion Sims has been limited with an ankle problem this week.… Branden Albert, Anthony Steen, Mike Pouncey, Jelani Jenkins, Koa Misi all missed practice today. Please click here for lots of other Dolphins nuggets from Tuesday.
• UM running back Mark Walton’s enormous jump from 3.5 per carry in 2015 to 8.4 (14th in the country) this season and Joe Yearby’s jump to 7.3 (26th) goes well beyond their improvement, quarterback Brad Kaaya said.
This, Kaaya says, is a testament to the blocking technique/approach implemented by Mark Richt and offensive line coach Stacy Searels.
“Our run blocking schemes have allowed him to be able to pick a hole and know when to cut back,” Kaaya said. “It's clearing
things up for our running backs. A big credit to coach Richt's run scheme and coach Searels. It's really helped those guys out being able to see when to cut and when to hit the hole.”
Richt said of Walton: "If you watch Walton practice every day, you can see why he plays the way he plays. He’s probably the most energetic player in practice every day. There are probably a couple that rival him, but for the most part, not only does he love the game, he loves the practice. He loves the process, the grind of it … it doesn’t matter, he eats it up. I don’t know. There’s something in him that he has a rare love for not only the game, but for practice and preparation."
• Richt said defensive end Scott Patchan, coming off a torn ACL, “is cleared to do drill work” and is getting some reps on scout team.
Patchan worked pass rush drills Tuesday; Richt said defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski “thought he did a nice job.”
