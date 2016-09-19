Subpar Dolphins running game could have been avoided

0:18 Part of NASA rocket booster blows apart during test Pause

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

1:10 Adam Gase on halftime guidance at New England

1:49 Ryan Tannehill discusses loss against the Patriots

1:33 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' loss to the Patriots

0:47 Moments after explosion in New York City

0:33 UM DC Manny Diaz talks after dominant performance against App State

0:20 UM coach Mark Richt speak on injury to QB Brad Kaaya

0:13 UM DE Chad Thomas speaks after three sacks in App State win

0:36 UM quarterback Brad Kaaya talks about bye week after UM victory