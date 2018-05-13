Dolphins wanted to add leaders this offseason. They found this in the draft

The Miami Dolphins' much trumpeted search for leaders and culture upgrade this offseason initially was an exercise in removing some veterans from the locker room and then adding well respected free agents who came ready made for the assignment.
And the early results I'm hearing about the additions of Frank Gore and Danny Amendola and Josh Sitton is that Dolphins coaches "love" their locker room right now.
Even at this early stage, when the only thing that can be judged is work ethic in a volunteer lifting and conditioning program, I'm told the makeover of the Miami locker room is so far successful.
The coaches love this locker room. Coach Adam Gase is encouraged by multiple good signs.
Great.
But two truths:
Firstly, it's the offseason so what I just reported comes without a frying pan August practice to challenge resolve or an actual game when an opponent challenges, well, everything. So no one and nothing has yet to push back on the Miami's refurbished culture. It has faced no adversity.
So, good signs or not, it's still too early to say all is well.
Secondly, the Dolphins culture change/update/improvement is impossible to sustain by depending on veterans free agents.
The only way to cement this change Gase wants is to add draft picks that come in, buy in, and become part of tomorrow's solutions instead of future roster purges.
Which brings me to Minkah Fitzpatrick, Mike Gesicki, Jerome Baker, Durham Smythe, Kalen Ballage, Cornell Armstrong and Quentin Poling -- the 2018 Dolphins draft class.
So far, so good with these youngsters, I'm told.
The personnel department, under orders to fill the coaching staff's appetite for locker room leaders or "alpha dogs," as Gase recently called them, has so far hit the mark, according to folks inside the organization who measure such things.
That's good because Miami's 2018 draft class has to follow the footsteps of the 2017 class in that they have to get it. They have to eventually take ownership of this team. They have to eventually be at the front of the team's meeting rooms showing future rookies how it's done.
(Yes, that seems light years away but forgive me for thinking about the direction of the team's future and not necessarily the next OTA session in shorts.)
Fitzpatrick, for example, is the crown jewel of this draft because he was the first-round pick. He just finished a rookie minicamp in which he was treated like everyone else -- including undrafted players. And he was asked to learn (cram) and leave the three days of classroom work acting like he knows what's happening.
So how did he approach learning the Dolphins defense that has significant resemblance to Alabama's defense save for the terminology? It's as simple as learning the different words, right?
Nope.
"Of course, the terminology is different, so I have to learn terminology; but football is football," Fitzpatrick said. "It doesn’t really change too much within one season. I just learn it by doing it – processing things, learning the concepts and not just trying to memorize things because when you know the concepts, you know what everyone else is doing around you.
"It helps you out. That’s what I try to do.”
In other words, Fitzpatrick, in an NFL camp all of three days, is trying to understand what the Dolphins defense is trying to accomplish on each play, with each call. He's not just trying to memorize his assignment but rather the entire defensive concepts.
That's asking a lot. But don't bet against him.
Last October when Fitzpatrick was still playing for Nick Saban at Alabama, a Dolphins scout in town to watch the Crimson Tide play Tennessee was allowed into Alabama's football facility to watch tape of the team a few hours before the game. To the scout's surprise, he spotted Fitzpatrick in the same facility studying tape.
Kickoff was a couple of hours away and Fitzpatrick was still studying the opponent.
The Dolphins loved this.
“I thought that was a common practice that people did," Fitzpatrick said. "I thought that people just watched film before the games. I would either watch it in my hotel room on the iPad, or I would go in before meetings and just watch film in the meeting rooms, just breaking down some small stuff, going over formations, going over different plays and stuff like that.
"I just assumed everybody did that.”
No, young man, everyone doesn't do this. Future team leaders, born out of the draft rather than in the expense of free agency, do this.
At least that's what the Dolphins hope.
