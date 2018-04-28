NFL draft Day 3 live blog: The Miami Dolphins needs

The final day of the 2018 NFL draft is minutes away and there are needs the Miami Dolphins must fill for this entire draft to be a success:
The Dolphins want to emerge from today's draft (rounds 4-7) with a running back...
The Dolphins want a defensive tackle...
The Dolphins need a kicker...
And, of course, finding a backup quarterback that can be developed into something -- some day -- would be a nice add as well if the right player is available.
So why must the Dolphins address these needs with their two picks in the fourth round (123 and 131 overall), one in the sixth (209) and two in the seventh round (227 ad 229)?
The Dolphins want a running back because this draft is said to be deep at the position so talent that might otherwise go in the third or fourth rounds are expected to be available later. The Dolphins need a young, inexpensive running back who can play special teams immediately and be groomed to become the second runner in the rotation next year.
Remember that Miami's expected second runner for 2018 is Frank Gore, who is 35 years old next month and is playing on a one-year contract.
The Dolphins want a defensive tackle because they have released Ndamukong Suh. And while Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor are on the roster that's not enough. Suh played over 80 percent of the snaps in 2017 and so the team needs at least another tackle to take up a small portion of that percentage.
The Dolphins must feel comfortable with their ability to find a tackle later in the draft because last year they added both Godchaux and Taylor on the draft's final day.
So why kicker? Well, because Cody Parkey, last year's kicker, signed with the Chicago Bears. The Dolphins like FAU kicker Greg Joseph and UF kicker Eddy Piniero.
The quarterbacks, of course, is the only thing you care about. Among the names available that the Dolphins like are:
Kyle Lauletta of Richmond, Luke Falk of Washington State, and Mike White of Western Kentucky. If you want a breakdown of each quarterback click here for that. Obviously, the Dolphins are looking for a developmental passer who can compete with David Fales and Brock Osweiler, both of whom are on one-year contracts.
Refresh often for updates throughout the day as the draft progresses.
Comments