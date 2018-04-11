Miami Dolphins preseason schedule here

If you recall the Miami Dolphins 2017 season then the team’s 2018 preseason schedule is going to look curiously familiar.

Here’s Miami’s preseason schedule released Wednesday:

Week 1: Tampa Bay at Hard Rock Stadium.

Week 2: At Carolina Panthers.

Week 3: Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium.

Week 4: At Atlanta Falcons.

The Dolphins played all four teams during the 2017 season and lost three of those four games, with the only victory coming at Atlanta.

The Ravens and Panthers dismantled the Dolphins a season ago, with the combined score of those games being 85-21.

The Ravens, which shut out the Dolphins 40-0 last season, will play Miami in the important third preseason game. In that game, starters typically play into the second half in a game that is viewed a regular-season dress rehearsal.

Dates and times of the games have not yet been determined.

The NFL is expected to release its regular-season schedule in the coming weeks.