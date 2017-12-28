Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to look like they did in the good old days

This Miami Dolphins have delivered one disappointment after another in 2017 but in Sunday’s regular season finale they’ll try to recapture the magic of this season’s brightest moment.
The Dolphins will try to look like they did Dec. 11 against New England by wearing the same uniform they wore that night.
Team sources tell The Miami Herald the Dolphins will again don their throwback uniform for the second time this year in hopes of playing like, well, they did in the late 1960s and 1970s when they used to wear that uniform while winning championships.
You scoff?
There’s no arguing Miami players and coaches like the old uniform. And if they like they way they look, maybe they’ll perform better -- heaven knows this team must reach for any advantage it can get.
Playing at peak potential is exactly what the Dolphins did in their 27-20 victory over New England three weeks ago -- while wearing their throwback uniforms. In that game, the Dolphins got the opening kickoff and scored -- just like the Dolphins of yesteryear used to do.
The truth is the Dolphins, out of the playoffs with a 6-9 record, have looked lackluster in two consecutive losses since that New England victory despite having a chance to compete for a playoff spot. So any spark might help.
Fans seem to universally love the throwback uniforms with the old logo on the helmet, aqua and orange stripes and, yes, black cleats..
So out they’ll come again on Sunday.
Fans at Hard Rock Stadium and tuning in on television will feel like they’re having something of a flashback to the days of the old American Football League because the Buffalo Bills have similarly agreed to wear their throwback uniforms.
The Bills obviously will not be surprised by Miami’s uniform choice as they agreed to also go with their throwbacks. The Bills won the AFL title in 1964 and ‘65 in their old uniforms.
But one reminder: The Dolphins never lost to the Bills in the 1970s.
For 10 consecutive seasons from 1970 through 1979 the Dolphins swept the Bills, winning 20 consecutive games.
They achieved the feat in uniforms that looked exactly like the ones the team will wear Sunday.
