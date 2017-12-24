Lasting picture of Dolphins playoff elimination: Landry, Gase yelling at each other

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was the fourth quarter when the Miami Dolphins were trying to make an improbable comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs when they faced a third-and-24 situation. And in that situation, coach Adam Gase called a screen pass to Jakeem Grant.

And quarterback Jay Cutler threw it over Grant’s head for an incompletion. That apparently freaked out reciever Jarvis Landry who came to the sideline stomping his feet and yelling at Gase.

And Gase yelled right back at him.

This is the picture of how the 2017 Miami Dolphins season dies.

A team angry with itself. A team unable to help itself.

The Dolphins are out of the playoffs now. They needed to win out and get help elsewhere to keep their hopes alive. The hopes never made it out of this windswept midwest freezer of a venue.

Chiefs 29.

Dolphins 13.

If this game had been a referendum on the performance of the Dolphins best players it would suggest the Dolphins need better players to call their best.

Landry, the team’s most productive receiver, fumbled on the first offensive series of the game. And, of course, that put the Chiefs in position to score on their first possession of the game.

Kenny Stills, Miami’s next best receiver, had a fumble and the Chiefs converted that to a field goal.

Cameron Wake missed a sack for the second week in a row.

Reshad Jones, who got a big contract extension this offseason, struggled covering Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce all day even though the Dolphins tried to help him. Kelce had one touchdown.

Kiko Alonso, who got a big contract extension this offseason, struggled with both his coverage and tackling. He gave up a 35-yard completion to Kansas City tight end Orson Charles which led to Kansas City points.

It was a tough day tackling for the Dolphins defense. On one play they missed a tackle on quarterback Alex Smith, then another, then safety T.J. McDonald was faked virtually out of his shoes. And Smith, the man who did all this, gained a first down and then another five yards was added to the gain because there was holding in the Miami secondary anyway.

Terrible.

Embarrassing.

The Dolphins finish out this disappointing season next week at home against the Buffalo Bills. Should be a packed crowd at Hard Rock Stadium (not really).

And then onto the 2018 offseason.