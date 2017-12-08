Miami Dolphins 2018 running back options come into better focus

More Videos 0:35 Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach Pause 0:30 Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 1:40 Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat 2:28 Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 0:47 Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders 0:50 Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson talks about his performance vs. the San Antonio Spurs 0:39 Xavien Howard on his touchdown 1:33 Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations 8:05 Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 1:01 Video shows woman attacked by police dog while taking out the trash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins RB talks to the media about his first 100 yard game as they defeat the Denver Broncos. Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins RB talks to the media about his first 100 yard game as they defeat the Denver Broncos. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins RB talks to the media about his first 100 yard game as they defeat the Denver Broncos. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com