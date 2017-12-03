Miami Dolphins victory over Denver Broncos leads to an important question

Winning is good.

And, no, this isn’t a grand pronouncement that everything that has ailed the Miami Dolphins during their five-game losing skid is now healed. The Dolphins beat a bad Denver team on Sunday that has now lost eight consecutive games.

But there is no part of this score that comes with a negative connotation.

(I know some of you will find a way to be unhappy that this win hurts the Dolphins draft position).

I suggest you have a coke and a smile instead.

Dolphins 35.

Broncos 9.

And the Dolphins needed this one. This team had been reeling through five consecutive losses. It has lost confidence. It had failed to find an identity.

For one week those problems were addressed and life is good.

This day we saw Kenyan Drake handle the load of the Miami running game. He rushed for for 120 yards on 23 carries. That included a 42-yard touchdown run.

This day we saw Xavien Howard not only get his hands on passes thrown in his area but he actually collected his first interception of the season. And his first interception return touchdown of the season.

The Dolphins finished with three interceptions.

This day we saw the Dolphins defensive line get after a quarterback the way we expected them to all year. The Dolphins collected three sacks and a dozen hits on Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Folks, the Dolphins even got a touchdown from tight end Julius Thomas, who has been something of a disappointment this season. Thomas caught a 9-yard pass from Jay Cutler in the second quarter.

And, I know what you’re muttering under your breath ...

“Where has this been all season?”

“Why couldn’t the Dolphins do this against equally bad Tampa Bay?

I don’t know. I’m going to ask that question during the postgame press conferences.

My guess is the Dolphins will be asking themselves that because the difference between 5-7 and 6-6 is the difference between being out of playoff contention and being relevant the final month of the season.

It also helps to play a bad team whose coach your coach knows really well. Adam Gase and Vance Joseph know each other well. Gase got the better of the matchup on Sunday.

And the customers at Hard Rock Stadium went home happy. Nothing wrong with that.