An all too rare meeting at the quarterback this season for Cameron Wake and the Miami Dolphins defensive line.
An all too rare meeting at the quarterback this season for Cameron Wake and the Miami Dolphins defensive line. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
An all too rare meeting at the quarterback this season for Cameron Wake and the Miami Dolphins defensive line. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Why Cameron Wake is disappointed with his teammates and himself

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

November 18, 2017 11:22 AM

The Miami Dolphins defensive line -- stocked with big-money veterans and top draft picks -- is supposed to be the heart of the defense and perhaps the best unit on the entire team. But it’s not.

And that’s a big disappointment to you.

To coaches.

And to Cameron Wake.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

We know this because Wake was asked Friday if the defensive line, his defensive line, has lived up to expectations during the 2017 NFL season.

“Absolutely not,” Wake said without hesitation.

So in what way has the line failed to stack up?

“In every way,” Wake said. “I don’t feel like we’ve gotten enough pressure on the quarterback. I feel like we probably should have more [tackles for losses]. I feel like there’s probably more production from that unit and I don’t think you would ask anybody on that line if that’s been good enough from us and anyone would say yes.”

That’s a strong indictment from someone who is obviously a leader on that group and has the pulse of what the other players on the line are thinking. And Wake is right.

The Dolphins are supposed to be a pass-rushing machine but they’re 24th in the NFL in sacks per pass play and 20th in third-down efficiency. The team earlier this season was stopping the run effectively, ranking in the Top 10 in every run defense category, but now it’s 20th in rushing yards allowed per game and 26th in rushing yards per carry allowed.

All of that reflects on the defensive line and not in a good way.

“I may be a little biased, but I feel like we control a lot of what’s going on, because we can affect the running game and we can affect the passing game,” Wake said. “With the kind of guys we have in there, our expectations are probably higher than most, so we still have some work to do.

My expectations are heavy. They’re big, really big. I expect every player on the field to be making game-changing plays every week, because we can. When you look at the names of the guys we have, I couldn’t see anybody expecting anything less. We’ve got to work.”

Wake admits he doesn’t have the solution for the problem. (Neither does anyone else, apparently). So he vows to attack the issue with one possible fix ...

“To me, there’s only one solution to fix the unknown problems and that’s harder work, more attention to detail and again, playing together,” Wake said. “That’s what we’ve been working on this past week. That’s something that, obviously, in the past couple of weeks we haven’t done as well as we should have. I think moving forward, if we’re going to be successful, that’s the only solution.”

Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as Head Coach

    Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanesdefeated the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as Head Coach

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as Head Coach 2:25

Richt on his halftime speech and being 10-0 for the first time as Head Coach
UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia 1:35

UM quarterback Malik Rosier talks about win against Virginia
UM linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, offensive lineman Kc McDermott speak after senior day win against Virginia 1:10

UM linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, offensive lineman Kc McDermott speak after senior day win against Virginia

View More Video

On Twitter

Team Stats



» View more stats

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary

Fan Shop