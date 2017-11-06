2017 Miami Dolphins don’t feel as good as ‘16 team at midway point

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 2:28 Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 1:56 Record rain is drowning the Everglades 0:38 Jarvis Landry talks to media after 27-24 loss against Oakland Raiders 0:38 Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 2:25 Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 0:47 Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders 1:14 Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem 1:21 Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:34 Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.