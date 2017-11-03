One Dolphins defender fined for actions against Ravens; the another was not

The NFL has fined Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso $9,115 for his hit on a sliding Joe Flacco during last week’s 40-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The hit, which knocked Flacco out of the game with a concussion, led players on both teams to become angry -- with Ravens players leaving their bench area and Dolphins defenders coming to Alonso’s defense when another player hit him in retaliation. Alonso also seemed to have something of a confrontation with Baltimore coach John Harbaugh.
Ndamukong Suh, among those who came to Alonso’s defense, was not fined by the NFL even after CBS Sports cameras caught him apparently grabbing Ravens replacement quarterback Ryan Mallett by the throat after the backup seemed to step toward Suh later in the game.
Suh called his actions self defense and the league seemed to agree.
Alonso, not considered to have a reputation as a dirty player, called his hit on Flacco a “bang-bang play.”
This week Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke agreed with his starting outside linebacker.
“I’ll say this, Kiko said the same thing to me immediately after the play because I grabbed him when we came off the field and I said ˜What’s going on? What happened?’ ” Burke said. “And he said, ‘I was kind of waiting for him to slide and he wasn’t and it was getting close to the sticks.’
“At one point, he kind of made that decision. We’ve obviously dealt with quarterback injuries. Nobody likes to see their quarterback get hurt. I’ve never found Kiko to be a malicious player. I think it was a bang-bang play like you said and I don’t think that was a scripted response from him.”
