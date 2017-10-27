Miami Dolphins leave Baltimore defeated, frustrated

BALTIMORE -- Defeated and frustrated. That’s how the Miami Dolphins left the scene of Thursday night’s blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
You knew about the defeated part. Everyone saw the 40-0 whipping on national television.
And you had to have some sense of the frustration the Dolphins felt because the game got chippy.
“It’s going to get chippy when it gets a little lopsided like that,”Miami coach Adam Gase said. “We’re trying to keep everybody’s tempers down, but frustrations go up.”
Ndamukong Suh grabbed Ryan Mallett by the throat when the defensive tackle said the quarterback “came at” him.
“He came right at me, and he tried to tackle me,” Suh said. “I just defended myself.”
Baltimore offensive tackle Austin Howard, meanwhile, claimed he was poked in an eye by Dolphins defensive end William Hayes.
But to get a truer sense of how frustrated this game left the Dolphins you had to see and talk with players and coaches afterward.
Quarterback Matt Moore, who had a chance to build on a heroic comeback win against the New York Jets on Sunday, was obviously unhappy about not doing that. He finished with two pick six interceptions and a quarterback rating of 47.2, which is bad.
“We have to learn from this. First we’ll take the weekend to heal from this, and then we’ll look at the film,” Moore said, emotion dripping with each word. “This one stings.”
That’s where the presser ended. But Moore stayed at the microphone.
“We just need to get better,” he added, getting more emotional before walking away.
Then he punched a door (not hard) with his throwing hand as he walked out of the room.
Gase himself didn’t show any outward frustration. But it’s clear he’s unhappy with his offense. And he should be. The Dolphins have been shut out twice this season and a third shutout was barely averted in New York when the team scored its lone points with mere seconds to play.
The Dolphins, by the way, have also been shut out in the first half in four of their seven games.
One problem Gase has is he has simplified the offense multiple times this year in an effort to cut down on the troubling number of mental mistakes the players on offense were making. The problem with that solution is that when the coach simplifies the offense for his team, it also simplifies the offense for the opposing defense to figure out.
“Yes, 100 percent that’s what it is,” Gase said. That’s what happens when you cut back like that. It becomes a little easier to defend. We have to start doing something right.”
After the game, Gase was the focus of criticism by NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders.
I like to formally apologize to Jay Cutler for thinking he was the cause of the 32nd ranked offense in the @NFL. Its the play caller. #Truth— Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 27, 2017
Sanders blamed the play caller for Miami’s problems. Gase is Miami’s play caller.
Jarvis Landry is not the Dolphins play caller. He is the Dolphins leading receiver -- except that on Thursday he was limited to five catches for 33 yards. And his frustration showed during his postgame interview when he became upset with a reporter.
A portion of that interview, witnessed by multiple players and reporters, went like this:
Reporter: “How are you handling the situation?”
Landry, sitting at his locker stall: “What situation?“
Reporter: “The fact you guys aren’t scoring any points or enough points?
Landry: “I mean, to my knowledge only this week we didn’t score enough points. We won the last two or three games. I don’t understand your question.”
Reporter: ‘It’s the second or third time you were shut out this year. You scored six against the Jets.
Landry: “That’s a point.”
Reporter: “What’s that?
Landry: “That’s a point.”
Reporter: “That you were shut out twice?”
Landry: “No, once. You said we scored six points, didn’t you?
Reporter: “Once. This is the second time you were shut out. You have had trouble scoring points in games.”
Landry: “What you want me say? It’s not like I draw the plays or the coverages or got a magic wand.”
Different reporter: “Obviously, how does the issue get fixed?”
Landry standing up now: “This (expletive) over, man.
“You, get the (expletive) out of my face,” Landry told the reporter whose questions he didn’t like. “You, leave.”
Everybody left eventually. And when the Dolphins left, they were quite frustrated.
