Tons of Miami Dolphins info, notes, plus PFF grades for the week

2:07 Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets Pause

1:34 Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

2:17 Burglars attack barking dog, make off with TV

2:07 San Juan's homeless make do after Hurricane Maria

3:46 Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins’ 31-28 win over Jets

0:52 This is what a Penn State White Out looks like in Beaver Stadium

1:05 Dolphins' Bobby McCain on his key interception against the Jets

0:48 Possible serial killer on the loose in Tampa area

0:40 Woman sent flying onto tracks after stranger pushes her