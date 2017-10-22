Quickie reaction: Dolphins have an awesome QB controversy

Never has a quarterback controversy felt so ... great.

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets on a late rally Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium behind the heroics of backup quarterback Matt Moore -- yes, with a huge assist by a Bobby McCain interception.

Moore, substituting for an injured Jay Cutler, rallied the Dolphins from a 28-14 deficit to a 31-28 victory, giving the Dolphins their third consecutive win of the season.

Yes, the win was amazing. It was electrifying. It was gratifying.

And it is almost definitely going to spark a quarterback controversy.

That’s because the Dolphins lost starting quarterback Jay Cutler to a chest injury in the third quarter. They trailed by 14 at the time but more importantly, the offense seemed to be inconsistent and lifeless for much of the time Cutler was in the game.

In other words, the Miami offense looked exactly as it did under Cutler the first five games of the season.

Then Moore came into the game and suddenly something shifted.

The pace quickened.

The other players seemed to play with more urgency.

Moore was undoubtedly a spark for the Dolphins.

And the thing about Moore coming into the game was it was more than a feeling. Moore brought production with him from off the bench. He finished with 13 completions in 21 attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Yes, Moore also threw an interception but, well, that’s what you sometimes get with a gunslinger when he’s rushed in the pocket.

The comeback began with a 28-yard TD pass from Moore to Stills, who had a ridiculous acrobatic catch in the first half that led to a score. That made the score 28-12 with 11:21 left to play.

And it was good. But it still seemed bleak.

The Dolphins trailed 28-21 and to win they game they would have to score more points than they had all season because the previous high outpoint was 20 points.

Well, the next time the Dolphins had the ball, Moore drove the Dolphins 54 yards in six plays to the tying touchdown pass. This was the second TD pass to Stills and it electrified the crowd at Hard Rock.

Hey, maybe they were right two weeks ago when they chanted, “We want Moore!”

It looked that way when McCain intercepted New York quarterback Josh McCown late in the game and that set up Cody Parkey’s winning 39 yard field goal.

After this game coach Adam Gase will be asked about Cutler’s status. He’ll be asked about his plans for the starting quarterback in Thursday’s Dolphins visit to Baltimore.

Whatever his answers, we have a quarterback controversy.

And after Sunday, it’s a good thing.

