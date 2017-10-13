Jay Cutler saves Jarvis Landry, who then rips some fans in Cutler’s defense

If you’re a Miami Dolphins fan today, Jarvis Landry is either super cool with you or he thinks you’re embarrassing -- depending on whether or not you were among the people chanting for the Dolphins to bench quarterback Jay Cutler and insert backup Matt Moore last Sunday.
Embarrassing.
That’s how Landry feels about the folks who chanted, “We want Moore” numerous times during the victory over the Tennessee Titans.
“I believe it’s disrespectful,” Landry told a swarm of reporters Thursday. “A man that comes out here and works his [butt] off and for people to not really understand what’s really going on. Or to not even have touched the field before, to say we want somebody else to be playing, they don’t understand the situation or know what’s going on. They just want to be on Twitter. They just want to start a damn chant and it’s embarrassing as a player to have fans like that.”
Wow.
Let me offer you three insights ...
First, I think the strong Landry defense of Jay Cutler is partially born out of loyalty to the starting quarterback but also probably a result of Cutler saving Landry from himself on Sunday.
During the game, in which the Dolphins offense was playing poorly again, Landry became clearly frustrated. And he began to manifest that frustration on the sideline. And it threatened to get out of control to the point Landry could have taken himself mentally out of the game.
“It happens,” Landry admitted. “When you’ve got competitors it does get frustrating. But for us, we have to find ways to combat that and make plays to make it right ... Having the struggles that we’ve had, trying to find a way to help, it does get frustrating.”
As Landry’s frustration was at full throat Sunday, Cutler came over and basically talked Landry off the ledge. The quarterback got Landry to calm down and focus on the task at hand, which was finishing the game without losing his mind.
And Landry indeed did calm down. And he indeed did lead the Dolphins with five catches for 44 yards, including the game-winning touchdown with 10:33 left in the game.
So perhaps that exchange in which Cutler saved Landry from his own emotions was on Landry’s mind Thursday when he defended the quarterback. After all, he kind of owed Cutler for helping him regain his focus on the game.
But ...
However you feel about Landry’s comments, I have to say it is never the best policy to call your customers “embarrassing.”
Look, fans pay very steep prices to be in that stadium. And many have been around a lot longer than Landry. And many will be tied to the Dolphins when Landry is long gone. So they get to have an opinion.
They have the right to voice that opinion.
Yes, Landry does, too. He can call people names if he wants. But there’s one party in the equation paying money and one party being paid.
It would be smart for Landry to understand that dynamic.
Finally, I found it interesting to watch Landry so strongly defend Cutler knowing that if he (Landry) was 100 percent on his assignments, that would help Cutler. And then Cutler might look better to the fans, who don’t know Landry didn’t run the right route on certain plays thus making Cutler look bad.
And then those fans would not be booing to begin with because Cutler would have thrown a pass where Landry was supposed to be and Landry would have been there to make a play.
Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
