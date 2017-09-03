Compare: Dolphins actual roster vs. Salguero mock roster

On Friday I published a Dolphins 53-man mock roster prior to the team taking on the assignment of figuring out its actual really and truly roster.
And I said I’d double back and compare what I predicted with what the Dolphins in fact did for the sake of accountability and you guys mocking me in the now active-again comments section. (Just kidding, most of you are cool and leave smart comments).
Anyway, below I present to you how the Salguero mock roster compares to the Dolphins current 53-man roster:
OFFENSE
What Salguero said at quarterback (2): Jay Cutler, Matt Moore.
Brandon Doughty to practice squad. David Fales, who had a great final preseason game, is not practice squad eligible and so he gets cut and cannot be brought back unless it’s onto the 53-man roster.
What the Dolphins did at quarterback (2): Jay Cutler, Matt Moore.
Brandon Doughty to practice squad. David Fales cut.
What Salguero said at running back (4): Jay Ajayi, Damien Williams, Kenyan Drake, Senorise Perry.
What the Dolphins did at running back (4): Jay Ajayi, Damien Williams, Kenyan Drake, Senorise Perry.
What Salguero said at wide receiver (5): Kenny Stills, Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Leonte Carroo.
Drew Morgan and Damore’ea Stringfellow to practice squad. Rashawn Scott to PUP or IR.
What the Dolphins did at wide receiver (5): Kenny Stills, Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Leonte Carroo.
Drew Morgan and Malcolm Lewis to practice squad. Damore’ea Stringfellow was indeed cut and claimed by the Jets. Rashawn Scott to PUP.
What Salguero said at offensive line (11): Mike Pouncey, Laremy Tunsil, Ja’Wuan James, Jermon Bushrod, Jesse Davis, Anthony Steen, Isaac Asiata, Sam Young, Eric Smith, Jake Brendel, Ted Larsen.
What the Dolphins did at offensive line offensive line (10): Mike Pouncey, Laremy Tunsil, Ja’Wuan James, Jermon Bushrod, Jesse Davis, Anthony Steen, Isaac Asiata, Eric Smith, Jake Brendel, Ted Larsen.
Young was surprising to me because he is, after all, the second-string tackle on both sides. Also, coach Adam Gase likes him. But he had an average-at-best preseason. My inclination is the team will bring him back after Week 1 (if not before) once Larsen goes on injured reserve with the designation to return. If, however, Larsen is way, way ahead of schedule on his rehab from his biceps injury and doesn’t need to go on short-term IR, perhaps the team can carry him, cut somebody else after Week 1 and re-sign Young.
Sean Hickey to the practice squad.
So my perfect roster prediction goes down the drain on the Sam Young fiasco.
What Salguero said at tight ends (3): Julius Thomas, Anthony Fasano, MarQueis Gray.
Thomas Duarte to practice squad.
What the Dolphins did at tight ends (3): Julius Thomas, Anthony Fasano, MarQueis Gray.
Thomas Duarte to practice squad.
DEFENSE
What Salguero said at defensive line (9): Andre Branch, Cameron Wake, William Hayes, Charles Harris, Terrence Fede, Ndamukong Suh, Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor.
There will be practice squad candidates from the defensive line players put on waivers. Remember the names Joby Saint Fleur, Praise Martin-Oguike and Cameron Malveaux.
What the Dolphins did at defensive line (9): Andre Branch, Cameron Wake, William Hayes, Charles Harris, Terrence Fede, Ndamukong Suh, Jordan Phillips, Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor.
Cameron Malveaux to practice squad.
What Salguero said at linebackers (6): Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons, Rey Maualuga, Mike Hull, Deon Lacey, Chase Allen.
Neville Hewitt is headed to the injured reserve list and Brandon Watts could be waived injured. The injuries to rookie Raekwon McMillan (knee) and ongoing injury to Koa Misi (neck) really hurt the talent level of the group. Do not be surprised if the Dolphins add a player via waivers or trade to upgrade depth.
What the Dolphins did at linebackers (6): Kiko Alonso, Lawrence Timmons, Rey Maualuga, Mike Hull, Justin March-Lillard, Chase Allen.
Lacey was cut after a poor final preseason game (didn’t account for that) and was claimed by the Buffalo Bills onto their 53-man roster. Trevor Reilly made the first cut on Saturday but was cut on Sunday when March-Lillard was claimed on waivers from Kansas City.
Hewitt and Watts were both waived injured.
With the Lacey misfire, that’s two misses for Salguero.
What Salguero said at defensive backs (10): Alterraun Verner, Byron Maxwell, Xavien Howard, Cordrea Tankersley, Michael Thomas, Bobby McCain, Reshad Jones, Nate Allen, Maurice Smith, Walt Aikens.
The main question here is what to do with Torry McTyer or Jordan Lucas -- not because of issues involving the secondary but because of special teams and practice squad. Lucas is a solid special teams player but very limited on defense. McTyer is much more promising on defense but not as good on special teams. Also, you keep McTyer, he’s not going to the game on the 46-man squad. I would keep McTyer anyway. The Dolphins will probably keep Lucas as an 11th DB instead and try to get McTyer to the practice squad.
Lafayette Pitts, who was on practice squad and then the 53-man roster, gets cut and possibly returns to practice squad which he’s eligible to go on.
What the Dolphins did at defensive backs (11): Alterraun Verner, Byron Maxwell, Xavien Howard, Cordrea Tankersley, Michael Thomas, Bobby McCain, Reshad Jones, Nate Allen, Maurice Smith, Walt Aikens, Torry McTyer.
Lafayette Pitts, who was on practice squad and then the 53-man roster, got cut but then was claimed by Jacksonville.
I am not taking the “L” on the McTyer move. I clearly said I’d keep him and put Lucas on practice squad, which is exactly what the Dolphins did.
What Salguero said about the specialists (3): Punter Matt Haack, kicker Andrew Franks, long snapper John Denney.
What the Dolphins did at the specialists (3): Punter Matt Haack, kicker Cody Parkey, long snapper John Denney.
The fact is Franks made the roster Saturday and was cut Sunday when the team claimed Parkey. And so I went to the stats to compare the two guys and my eyes started glazing over because both are kickers!
So quickly, Parkey converted on 20 of 25 attempts last season for an 80 percent conversion rate while Franks converted on 16 of 21 for 76.2 percent rate. Parkey is slightly better, particularly from long range.
But Parkey was a nightmare from 40-49 yards last season. He was 7 of 12 from that distance, which accounted for all his misses. One of those came against the Dolphins and it cost his Browns a victory over Miami.
Anyway, I said Franks would be the guy and he’s not. I was wrong here. And looking at the whole thing, I missed on two other roster calls with Young and Lacey. So I hit on 50 of the 53 players on the Dolphins roster.
That’s a 94 percent success rate.
Follow Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
