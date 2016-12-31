Dolphins video to voters: Please consider Cameron Wake for Comeback Player of the Year

The Miami Dolphins believe Cameron Wake should be the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.
And to make the case, the team on Saturday sent out a 61 second video detailing Wake’s October 2015 Achilles’ tendon injury that ended his season, his work to return from that injury, and the results of his labor in 2016.
The results of Wake’s labor include 11.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, the most sacks in the league since Week Six when Wake was allowed to start again after serving as a backup the previous five games, and finally earning his fifth Pro Bowl berth.
All, by the way, at the age of 34.
The slickly produced video was emailed to individual journalists who, on behalf of the Associated Press, vote on postseason awards such as the All-Pro team, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Offense and Defensive Players of the Year and league Most Valuable Player. The video is on this page, so enjoy.
(Full disclosure: I am one of the journalists on AP’s list of voters and have been for many years.)
The Dolphins are not the only team pushing their players and others for postseason awards.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are asking consideration for cornerback Jalen Ramsey as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Jaguars sent along a video, a PDF file and an opportunity to speak with Ramsey directly on the matter.
(Making the player available is a nice touch, by the way).
The Dallas Cowboys on Saturday morning sent out a mailer asking consideration for Jason Garrett for Head Coach of the Year, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan for Assistant Coach of the Year, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.
The Prescott and Elliott suggestion was sent in alphabetical order so as to not suggest the team is promoting one player over another.
The Cowboys also suggested multiple Cowboys for All Pro honors.
The approach is different than the Dolphins in that Dolphins coach Adam Gase made it clear earlier this week he didn't wish to participate in any campaign to make him Coach of the Year.
Gase obviously made this a team policy as the Dolphins did not send out a promotion video or email on his behalf.
Other Comback Player of the Year candidates are likely to include Green Bay receiver Jordy Nelson, Pittsburgh running back LeVeon Bell, and Seattle tight end Jimmy Graham.
Comments