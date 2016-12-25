PFF Christmas grades: Ajayi, Stills, Parker great and defense not too good

In this season of turnaround the Miami Dolphins continue to pile up historical highlights that will live beyond whether this regular-season extends to the playoffs (it will) or whether next Sunday’s game against New England is the last game (it won’t be).
Consider:
On Saturday the Dolphins won their second overtime game of the season. That’s the first time ever the Dolphins have won two overtime games in one year. Miami is now 11-3 in regular-season overtime games.
Cameron Wake recorded a sack in the second quarter Saturday, giving him 11.5 for the season. He now has 81.5 sacks which moves him into a second-place tie with Pittsburgh’s James Harrison among undrafted players.
The Dolphins, who were 1-5 against the AFC East in 2015, are now 4-1 against the division, having swept the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills (two teams that swept them last season). Miami has a chance to improve to 5-1 with a victory over New England next week.
Oh, yes, about the Patriots. They are 9-1 in their last 10 games. Pretty impressive. You know who else is 9-1 in their last 10 games?
The Miami Dolphins.
The folks at ProFootballFocus.com did some Christmas eve grinding on film and delivered this afternoon their film review grades. Here they are:
Running back Jay Ajayi regained his mid-season form against the Bills. For the third time this season (and second against the Bills), Ajayi ran for 200-plus yards (206 on 32 carries) and had an incredible 132 yards after contact. His 57-yarder in overtime set up the game-winning field goal and kept the Dolphins postseason hopes alive.
About that 57-yard run...The Bills had only 10 men on the field.
LOL.
“It sucks, man,” Bills safety Corey Graham told the Buffalo News after Saturday’s game. “It’s definitely (a failure). The guy really rushed for 200 yards again. Like, come on. This is, what? The third guy to get 200 yards rushing? I’ve never been a part of anything like that.”
“We came into the game with the game plan to stop the run and we certainly didn’t accomplish that,” linebacker Jerry Hughes told The News. “We didn’t even slow him down.”
The Dolphins actually gained more rushing yards (261) than passing yards (233).
The Dolphins ran a lot using an unbalanced line with extra tackle Sam Young in the game. Young played 15 snaps or 22 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps.
Ajayi has 1,213 rushing yards this season. He is fourth on the Dolphins single-season rushing chart, 45 yards behind Delvin Williams who had 1,258 yards in 1978.
Backup QB Matt Moore had solid performance filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill. He impressed facing no pressure, completing 13-of-25 for 179 yards, with two touchdowns and 1 interception. Facing pressure, Moore was 3-of-5 for 54 yards.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker had his best game in the last six weeks, grabbing four of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time he had more than 80 yards in a game since week 10 at San Diego.
Rookie guard Laremy Tunsil had one of his best games in pass protection all season long, but one of his worst in the run blocking game as well. Three of his worst games in run blocking have come in the team's last four games, suggesting he may be wearing down late in the season.
Wide receiver Kenny Stills was the most targeted player on the team against the Bills, grabbing three of eight targets for 35 yards and a touchdown. He has scored a touchdown in three straight games and his eight TDs leads the team.
The Dolphins defense which played an astounding 93 snaps gave up 272 rushing yards to Buffalo and 601 total yards.
Again, 601 total yards.
Defensive leader Cameron Wake had a good day in pass rush situations but struggled against the run. Indeed most of the Dolphins defense struggled against the run. Wake registered those three QB hurries and a sack. But against the run he had two missed tackles, thus doubling the number of missed tackles he had all season.
Like most teams this year, the Bills attacked the Dolphins' linebackers in coverage. Donald Butler was targeted six times and allowed six catches for 73 yards. Spencer Paysinger allowed four catches on five targets for 24 yards.
Cornerback Tony Lippett was the bright spot in the Dolphins' secondary against the Bills, allowing three catches on five targets for 38 yards and defending two passes on the afternoon. It was his second straight impressive game in coverage after his two worst outings of the year in week 13 and 14.
Cornerback Xavien Howard, who played very well last week when he took over for an injured Byron Maxwell, struggled with Sammy Watkins all day long. He allowed one touchdown of 38 yards and another completion of 53 yards. Watkins caught seven of the 10 passes thrown his way for 154 yards.
SS Bacarri Rambowas among the team leaders with eight tackles and had a strong game in run support. However, he struggled in pass coverage, allowing both targets thrown his way to be completed for 69 yards. He allowed one of the two TDs scored by Buffalo tight end Charles Clay.
DT Ndamukong Suh had another monster game for the Dolphins, recording 7 tackles (4 solo), 2 stops, a QB hurry, and batted pass. He was elite against the run but had one of his least impressive games in the pass rush.
Yes, folks, it was a tough day for the defense.
The Dolphins defensive coaching staff desperately needs a draft and a free agency period because neither Zach Thomas nor any other solution is showing up ready to practice this week.
