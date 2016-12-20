Biggest game in years for Dolphins against a Buffalo team that has gotten stronger since two teams played in Oct.

3:36 Miami Heat coach Eric Spoelstra talks injuries, progress Monday Pause

0:54 Federal medical marijuana patient champions drug's use

4:15 Miami police officers show off their moves for the holiday

1:43 Election Day by the numbers

1:02 Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market (warning graphic content)

3:49 Jose Fernandez honored in award show tribute

1:37 Florida Panthers ready for holiday homestand

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

2:26 Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington expects to be back soon