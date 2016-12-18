Miami Dolphins deliver knockout blow to staggering New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- These Miami Dolphins never blow out an opponent and that’s why coach Adam Gase was privately telling confidants and friends last week he’d be thrilled to get out of town with a win, no matter how close or how ugly.
Except this one wasn’t close.
This one was supposed to be about a team that is chasing a playoff berth dispatching a team whose season ended about a month ago. This was supposed to be about a team that seemed to be getting healthier with the return of Kiko Alonso and Jelani Jenkins to the lineup beating down a team playing with its eighth offensive line combination and three backups starting at center and the two tackle spots.
This game was supposed to display what happens when one backup quarterback, in this case Miami’s Matt Moore, is experienced and capable while the other backup, New York’s Bryce Petty is inexperienced and simply learning to play in the NFL.
And this game, amazingly, delivered. It was all of those wonderful things for the Dolphins -- just as scripted.
Just as the Dolphins wanted and needed it to be.
This is where I tell you games like this have too many times gone the wrong way for the Dolphins.
They snooze too long or they get careless with the football or they simply lack the instinct to step on an inferior opponent’s throat. You know I’m right.
But not this night.
Not these Dolphins.
This 34-13 whipping was satisfying and confidence-building and exactly what a team that just lost its starting quarterback a week ago needed.
About that quarterback situation: If an NBC report that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill actually tore his MCL off the bone last week against Arizona, something the Dolphins had not confirmed by game time, is true, then Tannehill is completely done this season and isn’t coming back even if the Dolphins make the postseason.
The next time you’d see Tannehill is the 2017 season.
And if that is true, this team belongs to Matt Moore for the duration of 2016. If all this is true, this team seems to be in good hands based on what we saw Saturday night.
Moore, who hadn’t started a game since 2011, played as if he’s the second-best starting QB in the AFC East only behind New England’s Tom Brady. He connected deep with Kenny Stills for a TD. He hit Jarvis Landry in stride on a short slant that Landry turned into a 66-yard race to the end zone. He found tight end Dion Sims twice for red zone TD passes -- which I love.
Moore threw four touchdowns before the third quarter was over and what was most impressive about that showing is he had only completed 12 passes in that span. Talk about efficiency.
“I thought his command was great,” Gase said. “We took some shots and he hit them. He missed a couple that I know he wanted back but he kept his head, kept plugging along.”
Moore’s 52-yard bomb to Stills was his prettiest throw of the evening. And before this begins to sound like a gushing endorsement of Moore longterm viability, please note that he underthrew a couple of passes where Miami receivers were behind Jets defenders.
So, no, Moore’s arm isn’t quite as strong as Tannehill’s and maybe isn’t as strong as we saw way back in 2011 when he last started a game for the Dolphins. But despite this, the results are so far pretty compelling.
Stills, by the way, has three receiving touchdowns of 50 yards or more this season. That’s tied with Odell Beckham for most in the NFL from that long range. All seven of his TDs have came from 20 yards or more yards and that is second in the NFL behind only Antonio Brown.
This blowout score would suggest the Dolphins got all their heroics from the offense and that suggestion would be wrong.
Walt Aikens blocked a punt. Walt Aikens scooped up the loose football. Walt Aikens carried the football 11 yards for a touchdown. So the special teams helped.
Cameron Wake caused a turnover with a strip sack and then intercepted a pass and that was the first time a Dolphins defender caused a fumble and intercepted a pass in one game since 2006 when Jason Taylor did it.
Wake was the most active Dolphins defender this game. His play kept the Dolphins in the game early. And later he knocked Petty out of the game in the fourth quarter, which was probably good for the young QB because Wake had already collected two or three hits on him previously and he seemed intent on going for the full handful of bruisings.
“It was just a game where a lot of guys were making a lot of plays literally all over the field,” Wake said. “So it was special teams, offense, defense. We knew what kind of game it was going to be coming in. I think the guys prepared and we got the win.”
Tony Lippett also deserves mention. He intercepted two passes on a night when cornerback mate Byron Maxwell had to leave the game in the first half. So Lippett and Xavien Howard, playing for the first time in two months, worked most of the evening against New York receiver Brandon Marshall.
Did you hear about the great game Marshall had? Neither did I.
I did see Lippett collect two interceptions.
All this was indicative of a team knocking out an overmatched opponent. And it was. That is true.
But it’s also true the Dolphins started slow. They gave up a TD on New York’s first possession. They missed the extra point on their own first touchdown. So it was, I’ll say it, what Dolphins fans fearing the worst might have thought they were going to get the entire evening.
Not this night.
“This is an amazing feeling to be in the position that we are in,” Landry said. “We are basically in control of our destiny. I can’t remember in past years, how many Dolphins teams were above .500 at this point in the year. So for us to be where we are, it’s a testament to the hard work we put in.”
This was a whipping that not even coach Adam Gase would have predicted. This was the whipping that the Dolphins were supposed to administer. And they did.
Comments