Ryan Tannehill on hand to help the Dolphins, Matt Moore against the Jets

1:38 Beloved principal who lost his legs begins journey to walking again Pause

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:46 Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

1:35 La La Land

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami

1:06 Retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief James Parlier

1:32 Cuban refugees arrive in Florida Keys

0:29 Surveillance video shows theft at Davie Sprint store