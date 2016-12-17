Ryan Tannehill on hand to help the Dolphins, Matt Moore against the Jets

NEW YORK -- Ryan Tannehill isn’t playing against the New York Jets Saturday night. But there was no way he was going to miss the game.
The Miami Dolphins quarterback, who is not playing because he suffered a partially torn ACL and MCL in his left knee last Sunday against Arizona, nonetheless traveled with the team to Saturday evening’s game.
And that is par for the course because Tannehill has been attending meetings, making suggestions on the game plan, and trying to help new starter Matt Moore prepare for his assignment as the team’s new starting quarterback.
Two things:
Not all injured Dolphins players travel with the team to road games.
Those who travel typically serve a purpose, and there is indeed a purpose for Tannehill Saturday evening.
The Dolphins want Tannehill to be present to support Moore if necessary. That might happen with Tannehill actually being on the sideline or in a booth. On the sideline, Tannehill would be able to communicate with Moore and offer encouragement whatever insight he can based on his past experiences. Tannehill might be able to do this in a booth as well in a booth if he can get on a phone with Moore.
The Dolphins have been weighing where to actually station Tannehill during the game because he cannot walk without the help of crutches.
So the decision may be to not allow Tannehill on the sideline for fear he might not be able to get out of the way in case a play bleeds onto the sideline and an onrushing player might barrel into him.
Moore and Tannehill have forged a good friendship over the five years they’ve shared a quarterback room in Miami. The men were at first competitors for the starting job in 2012 -- Tannehill’s rookie season. But once Tannehill won the job, Moore became a confidant of the new Dolphins starter.
Those roles are reversed now. Even on the road.
Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
