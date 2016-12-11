Latest from Hard Rock: Linebacker spot a nightmare with Alonso, Jenkins out; what’s up with Xavien Howard and Mike Pouncey

Dolphins linebacker corps today? Trouble.
The Dolphins today will be without the three linebackers who started the season. So, three linebacker positions ... three backups starting today.
Koa Misi, Jelani Jenkins and Kiko Alonso are not playing today. Jenkins )knee, hand) and Alonso (hand, hamstring) are inactive.
Mike Hull will start at middle linebacker for Alonso. Neville Hewitt starts and Spencer Paysinger will also play for Jenkins. And Donald Butler will continue to take strong linebacker snaps that Koa Misi long ago stopped taking when he went on injured reserve.
And this is a problem because the Dolphins are today facing Arizona running back David Johnson, who is a fine runner but also a speedy and effective pass catcher out of the backfield. This is a player who had 175 yards rushing and receiving against the Redskins last week.
There are other issues:
Mario Williams, who had a setback with his ankle injury this week, is inactive today. No, that’s not a killer but not great for depth purposes.
Cornerback Xavien Howard continues to be inactive. The Dolphins need him to get ready for the three-game AFC stretch of games the next three games.
Same with center Mike Pouncey, who is also inactive. Anthony Steen continues to start in his place.
Tight end Thomas Duarte is inactive, as is receiver Rashawn Scott.
Armando Salguero on Twitter: @ArmandoSalguero
