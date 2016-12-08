A nightmare matchup for the Miami Dolphins: Larry Fitzgerald in the slot

1:11 Police officer dragged by stolen car during gas station getaway Pause

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

0:32 Robbers snatch iPhones from Metro PCS store

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day