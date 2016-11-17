The details on Branden Albert undergoing wrist surgery

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Miami Dolphins left tackle Branden Albert had surgery on his left wrist Tuesday and apparently has already suggested to teammates and coaches he’d like to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Slow down, big fella.
Albert’s not playing Sunday. The Dolphins have already said as much.
But Albert’s talk following the procedure to repair the wrist he dislocated in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at San Diego shows surgery is not considered a setback or problem. Albert is week-to-week on his return.
He could miss just this game. He could miss two or three weeks. It will depend on how quickly he can regain strength and stability in his hand. The rehabilitation process is already under way. The Dolphins expect him to return to the lineup this season. He is not headed for the injured reserve list.
“That would be fair to say,” coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. “Nobody has told me anything different yet.”
Gase did not rule out surgery at his press conferences this week because he likely knew a proceedure was in the offing. The coach also was vague so as to not give away any competitive advantage about who is starting at left tackle and protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s blind side.
“We’ll handle what we need to handle,” Gase said. “We’ll take care of everything and we’ll go through what process the trainers, doctors, he feels like we need to go through.”
Laremy Tunsil will start for Albert against the Rams and will remain at the spot as long as Albert is out. Tunsil started one previous game at left tackle this season.
Gase said this week the return to left tackle for Tunsil, who played left tackle at the University of Mississippi, would be like riding a bike.
Tunsil didn’t want to contradict his coach but he did disagree.
“It’s not like riding a bike,” Tunsil said. “It’s hard.”
