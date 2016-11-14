Dolphins vigilant about long-term injury to Branden Albert’s wrist

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Yes, Dolphins left tackle Branden Albert returned to Sunday’s game after he dislocated his left wrist, but that doesn’t mean he will simply be able to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dolphin coach Adam Gase said Monday the team is still in the process of figuring out what to do with Albert this week in practice and, more importantly, whether he can play Sunday.
”We’re still going through a little bit of our medical process to figure out what exactly is going to happen as far as the exact diagnosis, what can we do moving forward, are we going to be able to get him back this week, is it going to be the next one?,” Gase said. “We’re going through some steps still.
”Everything is out there right now for us. It’s swollen right now. We have to see how this week progresses.”
Albert was walking around the exclusive area resort and spa the Dolphins are calling home this week with a big black cast on his injured wrist.
So why might he not play if he returned to the game agaisnt San Diego in the second half after leaving the game with the injury in the first half? And if he did that, why isn’t the team sure he can play next game?
”If he couldn’t go, he wouldn’t go,” Gase said of Albert’s return Sunday. “If he said, ‘I can’t function,’ he wouldn’t go out there. When he said, ‘I’m ready to go out there,’ I felt good about it.
”Right now we’re going through the stages of having the hand specialist look at it to make sure no further damage can be done. It’s anything that ... there’s all these little steps you have to go through just to make sure we’re not hurting him for the future or affecting his long-term career or anything like that.
”We have to go through all those little steps to make sure we handle everything the right way so if he can go, it’s for the entire rest of the season.”
Albert is one of two Dolphins players dealing with an injury. Defensive end Mario Williams injured his ankle Sunday.
Gase said Williams is day-to-day.
