Ajayi and Gordon in duel of second-year running backs Sunday in Dolphins-Chargers game

1:23 Miami Carol City coach Aubrey Hill Pause

1:26 Miami Palmetto RB Trey Flowers

3:34 Miami Palmetto stuns Belen Jeusit with comeback win

1:01 Miami Palmetto WR Ivan Thomas

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

1:33 Touring the prison set for Netflix show about famed Colombian assassin

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

1:14 Kenyan Drake about his winning touchdown