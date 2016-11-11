Wide Receiver DeVante Parker’s 2016 journey — One step forward, one back

0:37 Anti-Trump protest sparks in Miami Pause

2:43 Dragic says X-rays negative on sprained left ankle

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

3:28 FIU tight end Jonnu Smith talks after practice

1:43 Election Day by the numbers

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

7:08 New bodycam footage shows chaos, terror during Pulse shooting