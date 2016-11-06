Amazing: Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets, 27-23

How many times did the Dolphins lose games like today? How many times did they seemingly have a game under control, then lost because adversity late in the game was too much for them?
How many times did they fail to beat the Jets in games they should have won?
The answer to all those questions is lots of times.
But not Sunday.
Dolphins 27.
Jets 23.
This one was outstanding. It showed resiliency. And fight. And all sorts of grit.
This one all but eliminates the Jets from playoff contention because that team is now 3-6 and they haven’t even played the Patriots yet this season. This one lifts the Dolphins to .500 for the first time this season and the first time since 2014.
The Dolphins led this game going into the fourth quarter. Everything seemed fine with seven minutes to play. The Dolphins led 20-16 and withstood a Jets red zone incurssion when Bobby McCain intercepted a third-down pass by Ryan Fitzpatrick.
But then the Dolphins had the most Dolphins series ever.
Jay Ajay gained four yards on first down. On second down, a gimmick pass to Jakeem Grant was incomplete and, luckily for Miami, ruled a forward pass rather than a lateral even though it was close. On third down, Dominique Jones had a pass beyond the sticks hit him right in the chest. And he dropped it.
Fourth down.
And on the fourth down, punter Matt Darr dropped a perfect snap from John Denney.
Are you freakin’ kidding me?
So the Jets have the football on the 18 yard line and Ryan Fitzpatrick fires a bullet to Jalin Marshall for a touchdown. Jets lead.
And, of course, Bobby McCain got beat for the score. The same player who had an interception the previous series.
Hard Rock felt like Hard Knocks Stadium at that point.
The Jets led 23-20. And so they kicked off.
And Jakeem Grant did nothing with the kickoff. But the Jets were offsides. So on the re-kick ...
Kenyan Drake returned the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown!
That was the Dolphins first kick return TD since Marcus Thigpen did it in 2012. And that was the same Kenyan Drake who in the first half was called for a block in the back that erased a Grant punt return TD.
Amazin’ this game.
