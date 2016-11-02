Jets’ defensive plan: Stop the run, make Ryan Tannehill win the game

1:44 Standoff ends with suspected killer shot by police Pause

0:46 Armed thief raids cash register at Ocean Surf Hotel

6:43 Timeline: Face-eating attack in Miami

0:08 Surveillance video shows Austin Harrouff in Duffy's restaurant before brutal attack

0:41 Thug the German Shepherd cries at an animal-care facility

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool