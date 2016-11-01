Reshad Jones: Two-year-old injury helped cause latest shoulder injury

Reshad Jones isn’t second guessing himself but he said Tuesday he’s played the past two years with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and that injury helped cause the rotator cuff injury that knocked him out of the lineup and put him on injured reserve the rest of this season.
“I had a torn labrum I was playing with for two years,” Jones said. “I think that’s what caused it.”
“It” is the injury he sustained against the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. The rotator cuff injury required surgery and Jones was back in the locker room while the media was around for the first time Tuesday.
“It was pretty painful but I played through it and made it happen,” Jones said of the labrum injury.
But having gone through at least one offseason, why didn’t Jones get it repaired?
“I should have,” Jones said. “But I can’t look back now.”
I can. Why didn’t the Dolphins insist their star defensive player get the labrum repaired in the offseason?
That question will be asked at a press conference later today.
Interestingly, Jones wanted to initially play with this latest rotator cuff damage as well. He said he felt fine after the game but woke up Monday morning unable to lift his left arm.
“No, not initially after the game,” Jones said. “My shoulder has been messed up about two years and I’ve been playing on it. I got an MRI the next morning and they diagnosed me with this injury.
“It was no need to play on it. It was bad. I had to get it fixed so I think this was the right time.”
Jones said the rehabilitiation process will take four months. After that ...
“I’ll just rehab and get it back strong,” he said. “I think I’ll be stronger than ever when I get back. I’ll get healthy, get back stronger and come back and help the team win football games.”
Because Jones feels he will be ready to play without any problems in 2017, he is not worried this injury will affect his contract talks with the Dolphins this offseason. You’ll recall Jones sat out much of the 2016 offseason because he wanted a raise and more guaranteed money to provide what sources called, “security.”
“No, I’m not worried,” Jones said. “Everything’s been on the up and up so. This is a minor injury. As long as it’s not my leg, and I can move around, this is minor. This won’t affect nothing.
“Just look for me to come back better than ever.”
If that is true, it makes good sense for the Dolphins and the Joens camp to begin contract extension talks next offseason. Jones is currently signed through 2017.
