Dolphins making another trip across the pond next season

The Miami Dolphins are going back to London in 2017.
Sources says the Dolphins have been selected by the NFL to play a game in London next season, marking that appearance the fourth time overall and third time in four years the Dolphins play in the United Kingdom.
The Dolphins will play the New Orleans Saints. No date, time or venue (the NFL used two different venues this year) has been set.
The Dolphins and NFL have confirmed the story.
Miami is hosting the game as per the resolution approved by the clubs at the October 2014 NFL meeting that stated teams making a successful bid to host a Super Bowl would be required to host an international game within five years of the their successful bid.
So, no, last year's Dolphins game in which they hosted the Jets in London did not count toward that Super Bowl bid deal. Next year's game will.
The Dolphins will have seven home game in South Florida next year. Season ticket holders will be charged for only those seven regular season games plus two preseason games rather than the usual eight and two.
