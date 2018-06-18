Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Tuesday, June 19, 2018

June 18, 2018 11:33 PM

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

NCAA: Game 7

2 p.m.

ESPN

NCAA: Game 8

7 p.m.

ESPN

MLB: Orioles @ Nationals

7:05 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Rays @ Astros

8:10 p.m.

SUN

MLB: Diamondbacks @ Angels

10 p.m.

ESPN

ESPND

MLB: Marlins @ Giants

10:15 p.m.

FSFL

BOWLING

TIME

TV

PBA: Championship

8 p.m.

CBSSN

GOLF

TIME

TV

PGA: Professional Championship

7 p.m.

GOLF

HORSE RACING

TIME

TV

Breeders’ Cup Series: Royal Ascot, Queen Anne Stakes

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN

SOCCER

TIME

TV

World Cup: Colombia-Japan

8 a.m.

FS1

TELEM

World Cup: Poland-Senegal

11 a.m.

FOX

TELEM

World Cup: Russia-Egypt

2 p.m.

FOX

TELEM

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP: Halle, London early rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS

WTA: Birmingham early round

6:30 a.m.

BEIN

ATP: Halle, London early rounds

2 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Halle, London early rounds (T)

3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Halle, London early rounds (T)

11:30 p.m.

TENNIS

On the radio

BASEBALL

MLB: Mariners @ Yankees, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Marlins @ Giants, 10:15 p.m., WINZ 940; WAQI 710

