Sports on TV: Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

AUTO RACING
TIME
TV
Formula One: Practice for
Singapore Grand Prix
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN
Monster Energy: Practice for
Tales of the Turtles 400
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Xfinity: Practice for Chicagoland 300
2 p.m.
NBCSN
Trucks: Qualifying for Chicagoland 225
5 p.m.
FS1
IndyCar: Practice for
Grand Prix of Sonoma
5 p.m.
NBCSN
NHRA: Qualifying for Carolina
Nationals
6 p.m.
FS1
Monster Energy: Qualifying for
Tales of the Turtles 400
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Trucks: Chicagoland 225
8:30 p.m.
FS1
BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: Cardinals @ Cubs
2:20 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Dodgers @ Nationals
7:05 p.m.
MLBN
MLB: Brewers @ Marlins
7:10 p.m.
FSFL
MLB: Red Sox @ Rays
7:10 p.m.
SUN
BOXING
TIME
TV
Featherweights: Marrero-Rojas
9 p.m.
ESPND
Featherweights: Marrero-Rojas
(Sat., T)
1:15 a.m.
ESPN2
FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
NCAA: Illinois @ USF
7 p.m.
ESPN
NCAA: UMass @ Temple
7 p.m.
ESPNU
High School: Parkway, La. @ Pulaski, Ark.
10 p.m.
ESPNU
NCAA: Arizona @ UTEP
10:15 p.m.
ESPN
GOLF
TIME
TV
LPGA: Evian Championship
5 a.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Evian Championship
9:30 a.m.
GOLF
Web.com: Boise Open
12:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA: BMW Championship
3 p.m.
GOLF
European: KLM Open (Sat., T)
Midnight
GOLF
RUGBY
TIME
TV
English: Northampton-Bath (T)
10 p.m.
NBCSN
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Bundesliga: Hamburg @ Hannover
2:20 p.m.
FS2
France: Bordeaux @ Toulouse
2:40 p.m.
BEIN
Spain: Leganes @ Eibar
2:50 p.m.
BEINÑ
Premier League: Brighton
@ Bournemouth
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Women: Oklahoma @ California
4:30 p.m.
P12N
Men: Yale @ California
7:30 p.m.
P12N
Mexico: Tigres @ Morelia
8 p.m.
UNID
Women: Nebraska @ Iowa
8 p.m.
B10N
Women: U.S.-New Zealand
at Commerce City, Colo.
10 p.m.
ESPN2
Mexico: America @ Tijuana
10 p.m.
UNID
TENNIS
TIME
TV
WTA: Japan Open semifinal (Sat.)
1 a.m.
BEIN
VOLLEYBALL
TIME
TV
Women: Louisville @ Kentucky
7 p.m.
P12N
Women: Pacific @ Stanford
10 p.m.
P12N
On the radio
BASEBALL
MLB: Orioles @ Yankees, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640
MLB: Brewers @ Marlins, 7:10 p.m., WINZ 940; WZTU 94.9 FM; WAQI 710
Comments