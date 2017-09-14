Sports On the Air

Sports on TV: Friday, Sept. 15, 2017

September 14, 2017 11:29 PM

AUTO RACING

TIME

TV

Formula One: Practice for

Singapore Grand Prix

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN

Monster Energy: Practice for

Tales of the Turtles 400

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Xfinity: Practice for Chicagoland 300

2 p.m.

NBCSN

Trucks: Qualifying for Chicagoland 225

5 p.m.

FS1

IndyCar: Practice for

Grand Prix of Sonoma

5 p.m.

NBCSN

NHRA: Qualifying for Carolina

Nationals

6 p.m.

FS1

Monster Energy: Qualifying for

Tales of the Turtles 400

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Trucks: Chicagoland 225

8:30 p.m.

FS1

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: Cardinals @ Cubs

2:20 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Dodgers @ Nationals

7:05 p.m.

MLBN

MLB: Brewers @ Marlins

7:10 p.m.

FSFL

MLB: Red Sox @ Rays

7:10 p.m.

SUN

BOXING

TIME

TV

Featherweights: Marrero-Rojas

9 p.m.

ESPND

Featherweights: Marrero-Rojas

(Sat., T)

1:15 a.m.

ESPN2

FOOTBALL

TIME

TV

NCAA: Illinois @ USF

7 p.m.

ESPN

NCAA: UMass @ Temple

7 p.m.

ESPNU

High School: Parkway, La. @ Pulaski, Ark.

10 p.m.

ESPNU

NCAA: Arizona @ UTEP

10:15 p.m.

ESPN

GOLF

TIME

TV

LPGA: Evian Championship

5 a.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Evian Championship

9:30 a.m.

GOLF

Web.com: Boise Open

12:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA: BMW Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF

European: KLM Open (Sat., T)

Midnight

GOLF

RUGBY

TIME

TV

English: Northampton-Bath (T)

10 p.m.

NBCSN

SOCCER

TIME

TV

Bundesliga: Hamburg @ Hannover

2:20 p.m.

FS2

France: Bordeaux @ Toulouse

2:40 p.m.

BEIN

Spain: Leganes @ Eibar

2:50 p.m.

BEINÑ

Premier League: Brighton

@ Bournemouth

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Women: Oklahoma @ California

4:30 p.m.

P12N

Men: Yale @ California

7:30 p.m.

P12N

Mexico: Tigres @ Morelia

8 p.m.

UNID

Women: Nebraska @ Iowa

8 p.m.

B10N

Women: U.S.-New Zealand

at Commerce City, Colo.

10 p.m.

ESPN2

Mexico: America @ Tijuana

10 p.m.

UNID

TENNIS

TIME

TV

WTA: Japan Open semifinal (Sat.)

1 a.m.

BEIN

VOLLEYBALL

TIME

TV

Women: Louisville @ Kentucky

7 p.m.

P12N

Women: Pacific @ Stanford

10 p.m.

P12N

On the radio

BASEBALL

MLB: Orioles @ Yankees, 7:05 p.m., WMEN 640

MLB: Brewers @ Marlins, 7:10 p.m., WINZ 940; WZTU 94.9 FM; WAQI 710

