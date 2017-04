Sports on TV: Sunday, April 9, 2017

3:06 Marlins pitcher Wei-Yin Chen talks about his first MLB hit. Pause

3:23 Will Jaromir Jagr return to Florida Panthers?

2:21 Tom Rowe on coaching Florida Panthers next year: Draw your own conclusions

1:52 Gunman opens fire at Shops of Merrick Park

0:32 Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store

0:20 Helicopter Landing at Coral Gables High School responding to shooter at Merrick Park

0:56 Ransom Everglades wins second FHSAA State Boy's Water Polo Championship

3:17 UM Hurricanes coach Mark Richt reviews scrimmage

0:25 Country singer Dustin Lynch gives the scoop on Tortuga festival