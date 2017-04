Sports on TV: Sunday, April 2, 2017

2:43 Parents of Lauren Lamar speak about Russell Bruce's actions the night of their daughter's death Pause

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

0:41 Man burned after e-cig explodes on bus

0:52 Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter

1:04 Video shows woman being thrown around by man trying to take her purse

1:02 Colombia: More than 150 people dead after intense rains

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

0:22 California Highway Patrol seeking car surfing daredevil after dangerous highway stunt