Sports on TV: Monday, March 6, 2017

1:22 In Ecuador, it's the fortresses that need protecting Pause

0:36 South Dade principal Javier Perez resilient after accident

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

2:48 Trump makes first appearance at National Museum of African American History

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

8:38 Dillard boys basketball team wins 7th state title

0:22 Brush fire blocks access for drivers

1:06 Florida Panthers make big splash at trade deadline

1:18 South Dade wrestler wins state title using one leg due to injury