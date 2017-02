Sports on TV: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump Pause

5:16 When a river of grass runs dry

1:28 Gun rights proponent: Gun-free zones 'misguided'

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:47 Billy Rolle reacts to Southridge's first state championship since 1993

1:08 A big day for Panthers' Vincent Trocheck

1:19 Marlins' submariner Ziegler on his pitching style

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa