Sports on TV: Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica Pause

1:51 Former pro wrestler body slams suspected crook

0:31 Hialeah man charged with string of armed robberies

1:35 La La Land

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

0:44 Bermudez returned to office as Mayor of Doral

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies