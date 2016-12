Sports on TV: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica Pause

1:20 The fast food bandit made off with $794 from Burger King last week

1:51 Former pro wrestler body slams suspected crook

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

2:24 Another rough start to a Florida Panthers road trip

0:51 Becoming the Grinch