Sports On the Air

October 18, 2016 10:12 PM

Sports on TV: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016

BASEBALL

TIME

TV

MLB: Indians @ Blue Jays if necessary

4:08 p.m.

TBS

MLB: Cubs @ Dodgers

8:08 p.m.

FS1

FOXD

BASKETBALL

TIME

TV

NBA: Knicks @ Celtics

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

NBA: Warriors-Lakers at San Diego

10 p.m.

ESPN

BOWLING

TIME

TV

PBA: King of the Swing

9 p.m.

CBSSN

GOLF

TIME

TV

PGA: CIMB Classic

10:30 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: Blue Bay (Thu.)

2:30 a.m.

GOLF

HOCKEY

TIME

TV

NHL: Red Wings @ Rangers

8 p.m.

NBCSN

SOCCER

TIME

TV

UEFA Champions: Basel @ PSG

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2

UEFA Champions: Manchester City

@ Barcelona

2:30 p.m.

FS1

ESPND

UEFA Champions: Ludogrets Razgrad

@ Arsenal

2:30 p.m.

FS2

UEFA Champions: PSV Eindhoven

@ Bayern Munich

2:30 p.m.

FSFL

FOXD

NASL: Miami @ Jacksonville

7 p.m.

CBSSN

GOLTV

Women: U.S.-Switzerland at Sandy, Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN2

Mexico: Queretaro @ Cruz Azul

9:55 p.m.

UNID

TENNIS

TIME

TV

ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,

Moscow early rounds

6 a.m.

TEN

ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,

Moscow early rounds

2 p.m.

TEN

ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,

Moscow early rounds (T)

3:30 p.m.

TEN

ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,

Moscow early rounds (T)

8 p.m.

TEN

ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,

Moscow early rounds (T)

10 p.m.

TEN

ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,

Moscow early rounds (Thu.)

6 a.m.

TEN

VOLLEYBALL

TIME

TV

Women: Rutgers @ Michigan State

6 p.m.

B10N

Women: FSU @ Miami

7 p.m.

SUN

Women: Baylor @ Iowa State

7 p.m.

ESPNU

Women: TCU @ Texas

8 p.m.

FSFL

Women: Ohio State @ Penn State

8 p.m.

B10N

Women: LSU @ Missouri

8 p.m.

SECN

Women: Auburn @ Mississippi

9 p.m.

ESPNU

Women: Washington State

@ Arizona State

10 p.m.

P12N

On the radio

BASEBALL

MLB: Cubs @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., WAXY 790

