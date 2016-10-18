Sports on TV: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016

BASEBALL
TIME
TV
MLB: Indians @ Blue Jays if necessary
4:08 p.m.
TBS
MLB: Cubs @ Dodgers
8:08 p.m.
FS1
FOXD
BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
NBA: Knicks @ Celtics
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
NBA: Warriors-Lakers at San Diego
10 p.m.
ESPN
BOWLING
TIME
TV
PBA: King of the Swing
9 p.m.
CBSSN
GOLF
TIME
TV
PGA: CIMB Classic
10:30 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: Blue Bay (Thu.)
2:30 a.m.
GOLF
HOCKEY
TIME
TV
NHL: Red Wings @ Rangers
8 p.m.
NBCSN
SOCCER
TIME
TV
UEFA Champions: Basel @ PSG
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2
UEFA Champions: Manchester City
@ Barcelona
2:30 p.m.
FS1
ESPND
UEFA Champions: Ludogrets Razgrad
@ Arsenal
2:30 p.m.
FS2
UEFA Champions: PSV Eindhoven
@ Bayern Munich
2:30 p.m.
FSFL
FOXD
NASL: Miami @ Jacksonville
7 p.m.
CBSSN
GOLTV
Women: U.S.-Switzerland at Sandy, Utah
9 p.m.
ESPN2
Mexico: Queretaro @ Cruz Azul
9:55 p.m.
UNID
TENNIS
TIME
TV
ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,
Moscow early rounds
6 a.m.
TEN
ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,
Moscow early rounds
2 p.m.
TEN
ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,
Moscow early rounds (T)
3:30 p.m.
TEN
ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,
Moscow early rounds (T)
8 p.m.
TEN
ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,
Moscow early rounds (T)
10 p.m.
TEN
ATP/WTA: Stockholm, Luxembourg,
Moscow early rounds (Thu.)
6 a.m.
TEN
VOLLEYBALL
TIME
TV
Women: Rutgers @ Michigan State
6 p.m.
B10N
Women: FSU @ Miami
7 p.m.
SUN
Women: Baylor @ Iowa State
7 p.m.
ESPNU
Women: TCU @ Texas
8 p.m.
FSFL
Women: Ohio State @ Penn State
8 p.m.
B10N
Women: LSU @ Missouri
8 p.m.
SECN
Women: Auburn @ Mississippi
9 p.m.
ESPNU
Women: Washington State
@ Arizona State
10 p.m.
P12N
On the radio
BASEBALL
MLB: Cubs @ Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., WAXY 790
