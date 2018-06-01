Ralph Allen catching bass that are still spawning and creating some thrilling fishing in Lake Okeechobee
Ralph Allen of Punta Gorda is seen catching a largemouth bass on the 4-pound ultralight spinning outfit that he was using while fishing for bluegills in Lake Okeechobee with Capt. Scott Kerslake of Okeechobee Just 4 Bass Guide Service.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff Meaghan Faletti shows you how to fillet a lionfish. A nonnative invasive species, lionfish have a negative impact on native wildlife and habitat. You can help control the lionfish popul
Lobster fisherman were out in full force Wednesday as lobster mini season kicked off Wednesday, July 29, 2015. FWC Officer Jorge Pino was patrolling the waters of Key Biscayne making sure everyone was safe and following the rules. Video by Emily M
Florida Wildlife officer Jorge Pino discusses the rules, regulations and safety for the upcoming lobster mini-season beginning July 29, 2015 at midnight and running through July 30th. Video by Walter Michot / Miami Herald Staff