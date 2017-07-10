Anglers get one more month of red snapper season

Fishing fiends, rejoice.
Red snapper enthusiasts can now spend 39 days catching the game fish, since summer weekends and holidays are no longer off-limits, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced.
The 39-day season in Gulf state and federal waters includes Fridays, Saturday and Sundays through September 3, as well as Labor Day on September 4. The U.S. Department of Commerce reinstated the longer period, and all Gulf states have agreed to align their seasons with the federal dates.
This is the longest Gulf federal red snapper season since 2013, the FWC said.
On June 9, commissioners heard public comment about whether the state should align the state’s red snapper season with a possible expanded federal waters season for private recreational fishers, according to the FWC.
FWC Executive Director Nick Wiley negotiated with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the four other Gulf states for a longer federal red snapper season that would provide more sustainable fishing opportunities for the public.
The daily recreational limit for red snapper in Gulf federal waters is two fish per person with a minimum length of 16 inches. According to the American Sportfishing Association, Florida has the most resident and non-resident anglers with over 3.6 million.
“Recreational red snapper fishing is highly important to Florida’s Gulf coast communities,” Wiley said. “Though we had to reduce state waters fishing days in the summer and fall, we are pleased to be able to offer more fishing access this summer to anglers across Florida.”
